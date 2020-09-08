Carteret Community College reports second COVID-19 case

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College confirmed Tuesday a second individual has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases on campus to two.
The college was notified of the positive result Saturday, according to a press release issued by college officials Tuesday.
The individual was last on campus Thursday.
“The individual was advised by the Carteret County Health Department to remain in quarantine for fourteen days,” the release states. “The College has notified all known persons who were in contact with the individual and continues to monitor the situation.”
CCC was notified of the first COVID-19 case on campus Wednesday. That person did not start displaying symptoms until Aug. 29 and was last on campus Aug. 27. They remain in quarantine.
College officials urged students, faculty and staff to contact their physicians immediately if they have symptoms of COVID-19. If a person does not have a primary health care provider, is uninsured or their health care provider is not administering COVID-19 tests, they should contact the health department at 252-728-8550 for information on how to get tested.
The release further states the college continues to follow all Centers for Disease Control guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting.
“The College continues to take every step possible to ensure the health and safety of its faculty, students and staff,” the release states.
