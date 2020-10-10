As holidays approach, Hope Mission appeals for food donations

MOREHEAD CITY — Hope Mission Executive Director Gene McLendon has seen an increase in the number of people seeking food assistance, creating a need for more donations to the organization’s food pantry.
“Throughout the (coronavirus) pandemic, we transitioned to serving carryout meals, and when we transitioned to take-out we took off the limits,” he said Monday. “Then, the first part of September we opened up the dining area again. Right now, we continue to do take-outs as well as allow people to eat in the dining area.
“For many people, we are providing them lunch and supper meals,” he continued. “That’s increased our food service and depleted our food pantry.”
As of Sept. 30, Hope Mission, a nonprofit Christian ministry, had served 32,044 meals in 2020. That compares to 28,975 lunches through September 2019.
Mr. McLendon said the food pantry needs nonperishable food items, such as canned goods. They can also use household products, which are used at Hope Mission’s five substance use treatment residential homes and its women’s homeless shelter.
“Anything that you use at your home, like paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, we can use for our residential homes,” he said. “We average between 50 and 60 people in our recovery system (at a time).”
Mr. McLendon added that so far, there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases reported at Hope Mission.
“We are trying to be cautious, and by God’s grace we have had no cases of the virus,” he said. “We thank God for His protection as we address the needs of poverty, homelessness and substance abuse.”
With Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching, Mr. McLendon said donations will be especially needed to keep up with the need.
Hope Mission will hold a food collection drive each Saturday in November at Walmart in Morehead City to help stock up supplies.
Those wanting to help restock the food pantry can drop items by the soup kitchen at 1410 Bridges St. in Morehead City between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Items can also be dropped off at the Hope Mission Thrift Store at 1205 Arendell St. in Morehead City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Monetary donations are also welcome and can be given on the Hope Mission website at hopemissionnc.org. Checks can be mailed to Hope Mission Ministries, 1209 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557. For more information, call 252-240-2359.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
