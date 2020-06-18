Parkview Baptist to distribute food boxes Friday

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County residents in need of fresh vegetables, fruits and other commodities will have an opportunity to get them Friday at Parkview Baptist Church.
The Rev. John Carswell, pastor of Parkview Baptist, said food boxes will be given to families on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 11:30 a.m. at the church.
“We’re receiving 100 food boxes through the Farmers to Families program, and we will be doing this each Friday for at least the next six weeks. We’ve been told that we may be doing it for the next six months, we just don’t have official word on that yet,” Rev. Carswell said Tuesday.
As well as fresh produce, Rev. Carswell said there will be some packages of meat, cheese and gallons of milk.
The church has been participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program since May. While Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church had also been participating, Rev. Carswell said now that the program may be extended to six months, he and the Rev. Adam Self of Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church made the decision to transfer all boxes to Parkview Baptist.
“They’re a small church and just don’t have the manpower to sustain the program for that length of time,” Rev. Carswell said.
On Wednesday, Rev. Self confirmed his church would no longer be handing out boxes.
“We will be discontinuing that here,” Rev. Self said in a text message to the News-Times.
The USDA started the Farmers to Families initiative April 17 in response to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program developed to help farmers, ranchers and consumers in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and national emergency. Initially, nonprofits and faith-based groups could sign up to receive food boxes to hand out to those in need May 15 through Tuesday, June 30.
Rev. Carswell said the program has now been extended, however.
He and Rev. Self signed up for the program through the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina. The convention applied to receive food boxes, and churches could then opt to apply to receive boxes based on need.
Originally, Parkview Baptist had decided to give out food boxes with the help of school guidance counselors through the Back Pack Blessings program, which provides food to school children on the weekends based on information from school guidance counselors and teachers.
Rev. Carswell said now that school is out for the summer, the decision was made to begin distributing them on a first-come, first-served basis from the church.
He and others helping with the program will drive each Friday morning to the Baptists on Missions center in New Bern, which receives the food boxes to hand out to churches in the eastern North Carolina region.
Additional information on the Farmers to Families Food Box Program is available online at ams.usda.gov/selling-food-to-usda/farmers-to-families-food-box.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
