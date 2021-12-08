CARTERET COUNTY — Due to recent precipitation and decreased fire danger, Steven Troxler, N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services commissioner, has lifted a burn ban for 67 counties, including Carteret, effective noon Wednesday.
The N.C. Forest Service issued the ban for the entire state Nov. 29 in response to the recent dry weather. However, with a low pressure system that has brought rain to a significant portion of the state Wednesday, including the coastal region, Mr. Troxler made the decision to lift the ban.
He rescinded the restriction on open burning for the counties of Anson, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Camden, Carteret, Catawba, Chatham, Cherokee, Chowan, Clay, Cleveland, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gaston, Gates, Graham, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Haywood, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Iredell, Jackson, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Lincoln, Macon, Martin, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Rutherford, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Swain, Tyrrell, Union, Wake, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Wilson.
Burning restrictions remain in place for Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Forsyth, Granville, Guilford, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Orange, Person, Polk, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Transylvania, Vance, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin and Yancey counties until further notice.
