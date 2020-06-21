school news

NEWPORT — The Local Government Federal Credit Union recently awarded Morgan Moore of Newport a LGFCU Scholarship Award.

The scholarship was given based on high achievement in extracurricular activities, as well as academic excellence by having maintained a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

Ms. Moore will use the scholarship to study at Craven Community College and is one of 120 high school seniors and post-secondary students that will receive the funds to apply toward their education at the university, community or technical college of their choice.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.