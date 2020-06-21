NEWPORT — The Local Government Federal Credit Union recently awarded Morgan Moore of Newport a LGFCU Scholarship Award.
The scholarship was given based on high achievement in extracurricular activities, as well as academic excellence by having maintained a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Ms. Moore will use the scholarship to study at Craven Community College and is one of 120 high school seniors and post-secondary students that will receive the funds to apply toward their education at the university, community or technical college of their choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.