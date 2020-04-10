PINE KNOLL SHORES — Anyone coming to Pine Knoll Shores for an overnight stay or longer will be required to register with town officials and self-quarantine for 14 days, and everyone in town must follow a curfew.
Town officials announced Thursday night an amendment to the state of emergency declaration for the town, which was issued due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
According to the announcement, self-quarantine requirements will commence at 11:59 p.m. Sunday for all residents and non-residents arriving for overnight stays. These people will be required to remain in their homes and not receive any visitors other than immediate family.
Additionally, anyone subject to self-quarantine will be required to register by emailing Police Chief Ryan Thompson at rthompson@townofpks.com or by calling the chief at 252-247-2474.
Those registering will need to provide Chief Thompson with the following information:
- A list of names of everyone arriving in Pine Knoll Shores.
- The address where they will be staying.
- Where they’re coming from.
- The expected length of the stay.
- A phone number where they can be reached.
Individuals exempt from self-quarantine requirements are those traveling for crucial medical attention, those escaping a life-threatening emergency, those receiving emergency service from first responders and those employed in essential jobs.
Physical shopping trips of any kind are prohibited during self-quarantine and no outdoor activities are allowed.
In addition to the self-quarantine and registration requirements, town officials also announced Thursday that, effective immediately, a curfew is in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the town’s corporate limits. During this time, nobody is allowed to leave their place of residence.
Exceptions to the curfew are the following:
- A place of work deemed essential under Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order, and travel to and from this place of work.
- Travel for emergency medical attention.
- Travel along Highway 58.
Travel to and within Pine Knoll Shores is limited to Carteret County property owners and their immediate family members or members of their households. Exceptions to these travel restrictions are as follows:
- Those traveling in a manner consistent with the governor’s executive order.
- Through travel/through traffic on state-maintained roadways (i.e. Highway 58).
- Travel to and from essential businesses and for essential purposes defined in the governor’s executive order.
- Those residing in rented property, so long as the rental tem is more than 30 days.
