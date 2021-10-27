Animal shelter puts out call for help amid overcrowding pushed by recent multi-dog seizure in cruelty case

NEWPORT — The Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter is unable to accept dogs at this time after receiving 20 pit bulls seized Thursday as part of a cruelty case.
“We were already at capacity when the dogs were brought in,” shelter assistant manager Cassandra Tupaj said Monday. “We can’t take any owner turn-ins because we don’t have anywhere to put them.”
She added that the shelter is in need of families to foster dogs that were already at the shelter prior to the seizure to free up space.
“We also need volunteers to help clean with 20 additional dogs coming in,” Ms. Tupaj said.
Shelter manager Rachel Hardin said the dogs will likely be at the shelter for several months until the case is resolved. She has reached out to animal rescues for assistance, but so far has only been able to place two dogs that were housed at the shelter prior to the pit bulls being seized.
Carteret County deputies arrested Jeffrey Lee Johnson, 65, of Newport, Thursday after residents reported concerns over the possible hoarding and mistreatment of animals at his property on East Southwinds Drive.
According to a press release issued Friday by Carteret County Sheriff’s Office chief detective Jason Wank, deputies working alongside county animal control officers seized pit bulls suffering from extreme neglect.
Deputy Jessica Newman, who investigated the case, reported numerous puppies chained to stakes in the ground with irritated skin, cuts and open sores on their bodies.
On Monday, Ms. Hardin said two dogs needed immediate medical attention and a veterinarian and shelter workers are continuing to treat some of the others.
Mr. Johnson was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and made his first court appearance in district court Monday. He was also charged with violating the county’s solid waste ordinance.
He was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.
During his first court appearance he was assigned a public defender and is due in court again Friday, Nov. 5.
According to court records, Mr. Johnson was previously charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty charges Oct. 24, 2019, and convicted Jan. 21, 2020, after pleading not guilty. He was given a 45-day sentence, suspended for 18 months of unsupervised probation. He had to pay court costs and a $100 fine. The judge also ordered he allow reasonable searches of his home and property by sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers.
He was ordered to not abuse animals by not allowing them food and water.
Ms. Hardin said the animal shelter housed three dogs seized in the 2019 case, as well. Two of those dogs were euthanized for medical reasons upon advice of a veterinarian, with one returned to the owner. That same dog was part of the animals seized Thursday and needed medical treatment.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
