ATLANTIC BEACH — After holding their conference in locations like London, Orlando, Moscow, Las Vegas, and Dubai, the International Laser Display Association (ILDA) held its annual world conference and laser display in Atlantic Beach on Sunday, making it the smallest city to ever do so.
The ILDA annual world conference was inaugurated by a laser show on Sunday evening. The DoubleTree by Hilton Atlantic Beach hotel served as the venue for both the conference and the laser show, which showcased some of the best laser artwork in the world.
ILDA was established in 1986, and according to their website, they exist to advance and promote the use of laser displayers in the fields of art, entertainment, and education as well as to enhance the professional application of laser display.
Even though the conference is scheduled to last until Wednesday, the Sunday laser display was the sole show available during this conference.
