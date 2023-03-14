NEWPORT – Former Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter Executive Director Brooke Breen, who was fired by a new board of directors Feb. 23, has filed an appeal regarding the action in civil district court in Beaufort.
She is requesting a jury trial, according to the appeal document filed March 2, and the court date has not yet been set.
Breen did not comment specifically regarding the appeal but did say she is being represented by Harvell and Collins, PA of Morehead City.
Breen’s termination follows a civil-court hearing Feb. 23 in Beaufort, where a magistrate ruled in favor of the new board, which lists as its president Marcos Bernabe.
Members of the new board did not comment regarding Breen’s appeal as of the time of this posting.
The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter (OWLS), a nonprofit shelter that rehabilitates injured and orphaned wildlife, has remained open since the takeover.
Breen claims the new board has been planning a hostile takeover since last fall. The new board filed documents with the NC Secretary of State’s Office on Nov. 8, recognizing their establishment.
Then on Nov. 9, Breen and who she claims is the legitimate board of directors, whose president is Robert Simon, filed documents listing them as board of directors. While there had been other board members in the past, the ones listed Nov. 9 were a new set of directors.
Since the Feb. 23 ruling by the magistrate, the new board that has taken over the shelter filed documents Feb. 27 acknowledging the legal existence of its members.
“This supersedes any previous amendments,” the Articles of Amendment Nonprofit Corporation document states. “In accordance with the NC District Court on February 23, 2023 findings, the Board of Directors for Outerbanks Wildlife Shelter Inc. is listed below.”
It then lists Bernabe as president, Rosanne Martin as secretary and Christi Davis as treasurer.
Liz Proctor, public information officer with the NC Secretary of State’s Office, said documents show that the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter is legally registered as a nonprofit with the Charitable Solicitation Licensing (CSL) Division and Business Division and filed its last annual report Aug. 4. She further said that normally if there is a problem regarding a nonprofit that comes in the form of someone filing a complaint.
There was no further information regarding if complaints have been filed against OWLS as of the time of this posting.
She did say nonprofits are required to file an annual report, which is required by NC Solicitation of Contributions Statute 131F.
Breen, who had served as the executive director for many years, alleged in February she was the only employee who holds the legal federal and state licenses to treat and handle injured wildlife at the shelter.
Davis, in February, said the new board did have personnel who held the appropriate licenses to treat wildlife. As of the time of this posting, the NC Wildlife Resources Commission had not responded to an email inquiry regarding if OWLS currently has a legally licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
Davis did not give a reason why Breen was fired or why this new board has taken over.
“Right now, we have no official comment,” she said in February.
Davis did say that the board planned to keep the shelter open and was in the process of looking for a new executive director and would make an announcement when one was hired. As of the time of this posting, the News-Times had not been notified of a new executive director.
Simon said in February that his board and Breen were not represented by an attorney Feb. 23, while the other side did have legal representation.
“We just didn’t have enough evidence to stop this takeover,” he said in February.
Those wanting more information regarding a nonprofit can go to sosnc.gov and look under the Business Registration section for charitable organizations or the Charitable Solicitation Licensing Division.
Those wanting to file a complaint against a nonprofit can do so at https://www.sosnc.gov/divisions/charities/enforcement.
