After pandemic cancellation in 2020, Cherry Point Air Show will return to skies this September

CHERRY POINT — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and other aerial performers will be returning to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in September for the 2021 Cherry Point Air Show, making up for a show canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a release, MCAS Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Mikel Huber announced the return of the show during a press event aboard the air station Thursday. The air show, which will happen in conjunction with an 80th anniversary celebration for Cherry Point, will take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26.
The biennial show, which attracts thousands of visitors to the air station for thrilling performances of aerial and pyrotechnic feats, as well as static aircraft displays and vendors, was originally to take place in May 2020. However, Cherry Point officials canceled the show in March of that year as the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to take hold.
“It was a tough call to cancel the air show in 2020, we do believe where we stand now that we are in a good position to put on a safe air show that’s going to be fantastic for the public to enjoy,” Col. Huber said.
The show is free and open to the public and will feature a number of military and civilian performances.
Col. Huber said the sudden opportunity to book the Blue Angels influenced Cherry Point’s leaders’ decision to host the major event this fall.
“The schedule of the Blue Angels opened up and we jumped on it,” he said. “We are really excited to be able to put the air show together and host the public here aboard the air station.”
Unlike past years’ events which took place over the course of three days and nights, the 2021 show will be a two-day, daytime-only affair.
So far, in addition to the Blue Angels, air show planners have tentatively scheduled acts such as Aftershock Jet Truck, All-veteran jump team, Randy Ball, RJ Gritter, Tom Larkin, Stephen Covington and Hubie Tolson. Planners have also confirmed demonstrations of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, AV-8B, F-35, F-18 and the Wall of Fire, as well as performances from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band.
The timing of the event kicks of eastern North Carolina’s fall festival season, according to air show organizers. The event is MCAS Cherry Point and 2nd MAW’s immense community outreach event “that is a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in mission success.”
General admission and parking are free at the designated show grounds, which runs along the MCAS Cherry Point flight line. The area will also include an array of demonstrations, aircraft static displays, vendor offerings and more.
Premium tickets are also being offered, with more information at cherrypointairshow.com.
