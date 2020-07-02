Reporter's note: This article and headline were updated at 5:20 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, to include updated information.
MOREHEAD CITY – Traffic heading westbound from Beaufort into Morehead City is backed up Thursday evening as crews continue to fix a water main break at 5th and Arendell streets.
Both westbound lanes of Arendell Street around 5th Street are closed to allow public works crews to repair the break. Law enforcement officials posted at 4th and Arendell streets are rerouting traffic coming off the Newport River bridge onto Bridges Street.
As of about 5:15 p.m., Morehead City officials did not know how long the repairs will take.
(previous report)
MOREHEAD CITY – The westbound lane of Arendell Street is blocked at 5th Street as crews fix a water main break as of Thursday afternoon.
Morehead City officials alerted residents of the water main break around 3 p.m. via the website's Notify Me application. The city asks drivers to avoid the area as crews work, if possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.