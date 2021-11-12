Emerald Isle board OKs initiative to increase pool of certified lifeguards with cash incentive

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday night to offer financial incentives for full-time firefighters, police officers and emergency medical service department workers to get certified by the U.S. Lifesaving Association, as are all of the town’s lifeguards.
The move is aimed to help the town provide lifeguard service at times when the traditional candidates are not available, such as after normal working hours and during the spring and fall shoulder seasons. The vote on the matter came during the board’s monthly meeting in town hall and virtually via GoToWebinar.
“The purpose for this policy is to encourage full-time employees of the town’s EMS, police and fire departments to become United States Lifesaving Association certified,” Emerald Isle ocean safety coordinator Capt. William Matthias told the board during the meeting. “This is an effort to increase our lifesaving capabilities along the beach and to reward employees who go above and beyond the call of service to assist those in need.”
Those who choose to enter the program would receive $200 per month, or $2,400 per year, of which $50 per month would have to be spent on a gym membership. The chosen gym would have to have an indoor pool to allow year-round training.
“Members are expected to maintain their physical fitness year-round and pass the annual lifeguard certification process,” Capt. Matthias said. “Members will particularly be needed at the beginning of the season and end of season.”
In addition, he said those who want to be lifeguards will have to pass the lifeguard agility test, which requires swimming 500 meters in 10 minutes, treading water for five minutes and doing push-ups for one minute. Those tests would be scheduled and recorded by the fire department, which oversees the lifeguard program.
Capt. Matthias said when he first started training to do ocean rescues a few years ago, it took him about four months to get his swim time to the standard.
Commissioner Mark Taylor called the program “a great idea” and made the motion to approve it.
Capt. Matthias had broached the idea of the program during the board of commissioners’ October meeting, after the end of the summer tourism season. At that time, he said he was looking at a couple of things for 2022, including adding lifeguard coverage on the strand after 5:30 p.m.
The ideas, he said, were the result of a “deep dive” into data compiled on ocean rescues and other activities between 2019 and 2021. One thing he found is in those three years, there had been a significant number of calls for water rescues after 5:30 p.m. The fire department responds to those calls.
Of all those calls, Capt. Matthias said 42% were between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. and 39% were between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., and they usually come in when there are rip currents or heavy surf conditions.
