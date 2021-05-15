Carteret Community College to offer summer camps

MOREHEAD CITY — With summer right around the corner, Carteret Community College is looking to offer fun, educational opportunities to middle and high school students through summer camps.
The camps are offered to two different age groups — ages 11 to 14 and 14 to 17. All camps will be physically distanced and will follow coronavirus-related protocols.
“We are excited to offer another round of Carteret Community College Summer Camps,” CCC Vice President of Instruction and Student Services Dr. Maggie Brown said. “Our camps are an important engagement opportunity for younger students to be involved in fun learning activities and a way for these age groups to start forming a relationship with their community’s college.”
The camps vary in topic and offer an introduction to different educational areas:
- Cooking: Cooking Camp is designed to instill the joy of cooking in youth. The camp will provide knowledge and skills necessary for food preparation and storage while having fun and experiencing different flavors in the common kitchen.
- 3D printing and modeling: 3D Printing and Modeling Camp is for campers looking to get a little tech savvy. They will learn how to create a 3D model of an object and use a 3D printer to bring it to life.
- Skiff building: For youth who enjoy the water and doing hands-on projects, skiff building campers will spend a week learning how to build a traditional wooden skiff.
- Camp 911: At Camp 911, campers will gain hands-on experience within the public safety field. Throughout the week, campers will meet with public safety workers, tour departments and train on real equipment.
- Junior Captain Program: This summer camp introduces students ages 11 to 14 to boating fundamentals with a focus on safety and exposes them to maritime career opportunities. Students will spend the morning in the classroom and will take excursions to a local marine business in the afternoon.
“With offerings from public safety, culinary, 3D Printing and design, boat building, and the junior captain’s program, there is a real cross-section of college programs represented this summer,” Dr. Brown said. “We hope our campers have fun and that they get a taste of the different careers they can pursue as a career or as a hobby.”
Anyone interested in more information should visit carteret.edu/summercamp or call 252-222-6000.
