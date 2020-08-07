EMERALD ISLE — Town officials late Thursday afternoon identified a body found in the surf Sunday as that of Matthew Allen Powers, 59, of Galena, Ohio.
The identification was made through dental records, according to a press release from Emerald Isle officials.
In a press release Monday afternoon, town officials had said the body of an unknown white male was discovered and emergency medical service personnel were dispatched to the scene at 9:22 a.m. Aug. 2. The subject was dead when EMS personnel arrived.
According to the police department release Thursday, “Mr. Powers entered the water sometime between midnight and the early morning hours of August 2nd in the 5900 block of Ocean Drive. The investigation revealed that Mr. Powers was having personal problems and suffering from severe depression.
“Police discovered that Mr. Powers had a phone conversation with a longtime friend the night before he was found, where he made several statements suggesting that he intended to take his own life in the ocean,” the release continues. “Investigators were also able to recover text messages and call logs from Mr. Powers’ cell phone that supported this information,” the release continued.
Additional information provided by family members indicated they were concerned about Mr. Powers’ mental state leading up to his death, the release adds. The family was unaware he had traveled to Emerald Isle from Ohio.
“According to the medical examiner’s findings, there were no other signs of trauma or injury found and the cause of death was listed as a drowning,” the release states.
Police had tentatively identified the victim within hours after the initial report, but waited for a positive identification and notification of the family prior to releasing the identity, the release states.
The department extended “deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Powers for their loss.”
