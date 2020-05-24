Carteret County commissioners support school bond referendum

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners Monday passed a pair of resolutions in support of a $42 million school bond referendum to be included on November’s election ballot.
The referendum will allow county voters to decide whether they want to see a slew of school capital improvement projects, funded through eventual, incremental tax increases. If all goes to plan, the question will be included on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 ballot.
In two separate motions, the board unanimously passed two resolutions related to the referendum: one directing the publication of intent to apply to the Local Government Commission and one authorizing an application to the LGC with certain findings of fact for the bonds. The County Board of Education previously supported the bond referendum in its own unanimous vote May 5.
County Finance Director Dee Meshaw previously told the News-Times paying off the principal and interest on the approximately $42 million in bonds translates to roughly a 2.22-cent ad valorem property tax increase, though the county would not levy the full tax increase all at once.
If voters approve the measure, the school bonds will be used “for the purpose of providing funds for the capital costs of improving, renovating, replacing and equipping school facilities, including without limitation school building, safety and security measures, maintenance/transportation facilities, athletic and physical education buildings and facilities, and acquiring land for future school needs.”
Carteret County School Superintendent Richard Paylor gave county commissioners a rundown of the proposed projects Monday. Commissioners seemed particularly interested in the proposal for a free-standing gymnasium to be constructed at each of the three county high schools because the gyms will be shelter ready in the event of a hurricane. They could also bring in more visitation to the county for tournaments or other events.
“Those gyms have been needed,” Commissioner Mark Mansfield said. “…That’s what’s being done on a day-to-day basis (in other school systems), we’re kind of late to the party.”
The board recommended making the new multi-purpose gym to be constructed at White Oak Elementary School shelter ready, as well. With that addition, the bond referendum totals $42 million rather than $41.88 million as originally proposed.
Also included in the project list is a 16-classroom expansion at Croatan High School and a 14-classroom expansion at Broad Creek Middle School, costing $4.5 million and $3.8 million, respectively. Both schools are overcrowded with the recent rapid growth in the western end of the county.
The bond would also set aside $2.5 million for land acquisition for a new elementary school in the western end of the county.
“I know White Oak Elementary is busting at the seams,” Commissioner Robin Comer said in reference to overcrowding there and the need for a new elementary school.
Other notable projects include covered walkways at several schools, HVAC system renovations and numerous safety and security upgrades.
