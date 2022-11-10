MOREHEAD CITY — Bells were ringing and brass instruments were playing Thursday during the kickoff ceremony for the 2022 Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign, held in front of Belk.

The event also served as the kickoff of the Salvation Army Angel Tree, which involves residents adopting an angel, with each paper angel representing a child in need of toys and items for Christmas.

Money raised during the annual Red Kettle campaign helps provide toys and food for county families in need for Christmas and supports The Salvation Army’s social services programs and operations costs throughout the year.

With inflation hitting people’s pocketbooks, Major Aaron Goldfarb with The Salvation Army said the needs are great this year.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in need for food and toys,” Major Goldfarb said. “We have more new people than we’ve ever had coming to The Salvation Army for help.”

That’s why Major Goldfarb said volunteer bell ringers are sought to fill slots at the various businesses where kettles will be located through Dec. 24.

The goal for this year’s Red Kettle campaign is $80,000, and volunteers are needed to ring bells at several locations.

“Volunteers are needed to fulfill our mission of meeting human needs,” Major Goldfarb said.

He especially encouraged church groups, scout troops and civic organizations to ring, and individuals are welcome as well.

Kettles will start showing up at area businesses Friday. Volunteers are needed to ring bells at the kettles from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, excluding Sundays and Thanksgiving Day. The kettle drive will end at 2 p.m. Dec. 24.

Those who ring during the holiday season say it’s a rewarding experience.

Andrea Richardson, who was ringing a bell during the kickoff Thursday, said, “I want to help the kids,” she said. “I have kids and sometimes have to use The Salvation Army and this is a way I can help.”

While a group lined up to ring bells for the kickoff, Major Goldfarb, accompanied by his wife Capt. Jamie Goldfarb, played Christmas music on trumpets.

It didn’t take long before people heading into Belk began walking up and placing money in the red kettle.

Among those placing bills was Edna Atwater of Indian Beach. Atwater said she donates to the Red Kettle campaign each holiday season.

“I do think it’s a very worthwhile contribution to make,” she said. “You always feel good when you give and you always know the holidays are approaching when you see these dedicated folks out ringing.”

As well as the ability to place cash in the kettles, all kettle signs are enabled with Apple/Google Pay technology for an additional contactless form of donation for those who prefer not to put cash in the kettles.

Following is the list of locations where bells will be rung for the 2022 campaign: Lowes Foods in Morehead City and Cape Carteret, Hobby Lobby in Morehead City, Walmart in Morehead City and Belk in Morehead City (Saturdays only).

As for the Angel Tree campaign, those wanting to pick an angel to help a child for Christmas can do so at The Salvation Army headquarters at 2800 Bridges Street in Morehead City.

To volunteer to ring bells, call Major Goldfarb at 252-269-3087.

Those wanting to make monetary donations can mail checks to The Salvation Army, 2800 Bridges St., Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Donations can also be made by going to salvationarmycarolinas.org/moreheadcity.

