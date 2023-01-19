PELETIER — The Peletier Community Group, which meets monthly in the town hall, is conducting a survey on its Facebook page to help determine residents’ concerns and priorities for 2023.
The group did a similar survey of residents last year and got 94 responses, according to Lauren Daniel, who runs the group’s Facebook page.
This year’s survey is intended for anyone who lives on or owns property along or accessible by Highway 58, west of Pettiford Creek. It doesn’t matter where the property is in the town limits, however, the survey does ask respondents to say whether they are in the corporate limits or not. Residents and property owners can use the Carteret County GIS site to make that determination.
Daniel called the survey response last year good but would like more this year.
Responses are anonymous unless respondents choose to add their email address to the contact list. Last year, the survey was presented to town commissioners, and anonymous results will be released.
The group, which meets the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., will also use the survey results to help guide its discussions in those meetings.
“We’ve made tremendous progress over the past year connecting community members, both inside and outside of Peletier,” Daniel said this week, and the survey and meetings are intended to keep that momentum going.
Anyone with questions about the survey should email Daniel at westcarteretcommunity@gmail.com.
The survey asks respondents to identity top priorities in a long list that includes this like trash pickup availability, addressing stormwater management issues, traffic, road maintenance, flood mitigation, increasing law enforcement presence and environmental protection.
Another question asks people what would motivate them to attend town commission meetings, and another asks how they would like to stay informed about town issues. Another asks how they would like to be involved in the town elections process, if at all.
The survey comes in the wake of the resignation of Commissioner Steven Overby who led the election ticket in 2012 but resigned last week out of frustration with the pace of progress on issues he ran on in November 2021.
It also comes as rapid residential development continues in what was once a relatively sleepy town.
Last year in the survey, many respondents said they thought increased law enforcement presence – the town has no police department and unlike nearby Cedar Point does not employ a sheriff’s deputy to patrol the town full-time – and many also cited a need for more recreation opportunities, including water access, better street maintenance, improved aesthetics such as getting rid of dilapidated buildings and overgrown vegetation, getting a handle on rapid growth and development, and trash pickup.
To take the survey, go to: https://www.facebook.com/groups/237657077768138.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
