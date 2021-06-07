BEAUFORT — As of roughly 9:30 a.m. Monday, officials have closed parts of Cedar Street as the N.C. Department of Transportation replaces stormwater lines.
The town announced the closure, along with the closure of parts of the sidewalk along Turner Street for beautification work, in a Friday release.
As for the Cedar Street closures, the work was set to begin Monday in the area between Orange and Turner streets, as well as along parts of Orange Street itself.
“This will be an ongoing project along Cedar Street. We will post updates as they become available,” the town said in the release. “NCDOT will have crews on site to direct traffic.”
Along Turner Street, the west sidewalk will be closed from approximately Fishtowne Brew House to the intersection with Ann Street. This closure began Thursday.
The sidewalk is expected to reopen Thursday.
The sidewalk closure is part of an ongoing beautification and accessibility effort along Turner Street. It is not expected to cause any road closures.
