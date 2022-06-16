MOREHEAD CITY — As parents across the nation continue to face baby formula shortages, the county’s Women, Infants and Children program has maintained an adequate supply, according to county health officials.
“Carteret is not having any issues with standard contract formula. They are well stocked,” county Health Director Nina Oliver said during the County Consolidated Human Services board meeting Monday.
The formulas available to qualified parents and caregivers include Gerber Gentle, Soothe and Soy.
“There are 55 temporary options that have been added to WIC for standard formula,” Ms. Oliver said.
About 180 infants receive formula through the county’s WIC program, and Ms. Oliver said her department has not received reports of families having problems finding formula.
County WIC coordinator Fonda Rhodes, in a previous statement to the News-Times, said, “The formula shortage across the country may understandably cause alarm, frustration and stress for families, but please be assured that the supply chain shortage is temporary. We encourage families to contact your child’s healthcare provider for support in navigating how to best introduce your infant to new formula if needed and do not resort to homemade formulas as an alternative.”
Ms. Oliver said the NC Department of Health and Human Services created a website to address formula issues: ncdhhs.gov/formula.
According to the NCDHHS, state health officials are monitoring formula supply and working with the federal government, manufacturers and retailers to get more on North Carolina shelves.
To support families during the infant formula shortage, the NCDHHS began making it easier for WIC participants to purchase more types of formula. On May 31, the North Carolina WIC program began issuing benefits for more sizes of Gerber formula and two additional Gerber formula products. Effective June 6, NC WIC began making even more formula brands and types available to WIC families that can be purchased at the store when approved Gerber products are not readily available.
“These changes will help families buy the formula that is available in stores throughout the shortage,” the NCDHHS website states.
The baby formula shortage started after the federal Food and Drug Administration shut down an Abbott Nutrition formula plant in Michigan in February after discovering bacterial contamination inside the factory. While the plant reopened June 4, Abbott officials announced this week the factory will temporarily pause production due to damage caused by severe thunderstorms that moved through southwestern Michigan late Monday. This has once again slowed the process of restocking supplies on store shelves.
Once it restarts, the factory will begin with the production of EleCare and other specialty formulas, according to The Associated Press. Abbott says it also plans to restart production of its Similac formula as soon as possible.
The ongoing formula shortage has been most dire for children with allergies, digestive problems and metabolic disorders who rely on specialty formulas. Federal officials have said the Abbott factory is the only source of many of those products, providing nutrition to about 5,000 U.S. babies, according to federal officials.
The plant shutdown brought to light a gap in baby formula plant inspections during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has sparked investigations by Congress and government watchdog groups.
Federal officials have said it could take several more weeks before formula supplies return to normal levels. President Joe Biden’s administration has eased import rules for foreign manufacturers, airlifted formula from Europe and invoked federal emergency rules to prioritize U.S. production.
For parents and caregivers who may be struggling to find an adequate supply of formula during the shortage, state and county health officials offered the following tips:
Remember that most families have multiple safe options for their infants even if their usual formula is not in stock. If you can’t find formula or can’t find your baby’s typical formula, work with your child’s healthcare provider to determine the best feeding plan.
Check at smaller stores, pharmacies or drug stores. Call before you go. If supplies are limited, ask a pharmacist when more might be available.
Look online. Only order from well-recognized distributors and pharmacies. Do not buy formula online from unknown social media sites, online auctions or overseas.
Do not use toddler formula to feed infants.
Watering down formula or trying to make infant formula at home is not advised. Homemade formulas may not be safe and may not meet your baby’s nutritional needs.
Be community-minded and do not hoard formula. Only buy a 10-14 day supply each time. Hoarding will only make shortages worse.
If you are still pregnant but will deliver soon, give extra consideration to breastfeeding. Most women can breastfeed, and you are likely to avoid the formula shortage altogether.
For families struggling to afford formula, contact the county’s WIC program at 252-222-7710. Further information can be found at ncdhhs.gov/formula.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)
