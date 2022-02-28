NEW BERN — Shrimpers will not be allowed to trawl in the crab sanctuaries, Bogue Sound or the Carolina Beach Yacht Basin, now that the state shrimp fishery management plan has been amended.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission gave final approval Feb. 25 to the Shrimp FMP Amendment 2 at its regular business meeting in New Bern. The amendment sparked strong opposition from commercial fishermen, seafood dealers and the general public early in its development when it proposed widespread shrimp trawl closures. In response, the commission chose fewer area closures than first proposed.
However, the North Carolina chapter of a recreational fishing conservation organization is not pleased with the approved amendment. Coastal Conservation Association North Carolina Executive Director David Sneed said in an interview Friday with the News-Times the association is “extremely disappointed in the final plan.”
“They (the management measures) fall short of the plan’s stated goals and objectives,” Mr. Sneed said. “Basically, we got a status quo plan; the final plan didn’t create any new measures to protect important and identified finfish nursery areas.”
A state seafood industry support organization, however, is more satisfied with the outcome. N.C. Fisheries Association Chairman Brent Fulcher said in a Monday interview with the News-Times his organization supports the amendment given final approval.
“I think some of the changes maybe weren’t necessary, but aren’t severe,” Mr. Fulcher said. “Some of the original changes were severe, and weren’t supported by science.”
The MFC took little time to make its decision on final approval of the amendment. The commission approved the amendment 6-3, with commissioners Robert McNeill, Tom Roller and James Kornegay opposed. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will now work to implement the management measures in the amendment.
The measures the MFC approved Feb. 25 are as follows:
- Prohibit all trawling in crab sanctuary areas.
- Prohibit shrimp trawling in Bogue Sound, its tributaries and in Carolina Beach Yacht Basin, except for the intracoastal waterway in both the sound and basin.
- Eliminate the 4-quart, head-on and 2 ½-quart, head-off recreational creel limit for cast nets only in areas closed to recreational shrimping.
- Change the flexible opening date in all special secondary nursery areas to a static Sept. 1 each year.
- Continue collaborating with commercial stakeholder groups to identify and test gear modifications to reduce shrimp fishery bycatch.
- Instruct the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries to collaborate with other state agencies on issues related to sub-aquatic vegetation habitat.
- Maintain the existing headrope limits for shrimp trawls in internal coastal waters, implementing additional restrictions when needed to resolve user conflicts.
- Investigate a long-term shrimp trawl observer program.
DMF staff began work on Amendment 2 in January 2020, in response to 2018 instructions from the commission to create management measures to reduce shrimp fishery bycatch and provide additional protection for critical habitat. The DMF’s initial recommendations included closing 62.1% of internal waters to shrimp trawling.
Commercial fishermen, seafood dealers and others spoke out during public comments at a MFC November 2021 meeting against the initial draft Amendment 2. Speakers said widespread closures would put many small-scale commercial fishermen out of business and alleged there wasn’t any scientific data supporting widespread closures. The commission responded by adopting preferred management measures for Amendment 2 with drastically reduced closures.
