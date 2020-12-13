MOREHEAD CITY — Local researchers seeking funding for environmental and economic studies have an opportunity to apply for a grant from N.C. Sea Grant.
NCSG’s Community Collaborative Research Grant program is accepting proposals through Friday, Feb. 19. More information on the program, including application materials and instructions, are available at the website ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/funding-opps/grants/other-opps/community-collaborative-research-grant-program/.
NCSG is a multi-campus university program in the University of North Carolina system, headquartered at N.C. State University and with a local office at the NCSU Center for Marine Sciences and Technology in Morehead City. According to NCSG’s Monday announcement, the program brings communities and university researchers together to study high-priority environmental and economic issues in North Carolina.
NCSG Deputy Director Dr. John Fear said CCRG projects “bring significant returns on investment, deepening the connections of communities with researchers at our state’s universities.”
“The CCRG Program provides opportunities for new partnerships that sustain themselves well after the end of individual projects, allowing momentum that produces ongoing benefits,” Dr. Fear said. “This program is an effective and efficient process to continually address community priorities that can change year to year.”
NCSG strongly encourages proposals from applicants at historically black colleges and universities, minority serving institutions and/or from traditionally underserved and underrepresented communities, as well as proposals that demonstrate how projects and related outreach will benefit underserved and underrepresented communities.
This year, the program funded projects that addressed the safety of shellfish harvests, efficient shoreline restoration and youth leadership training.
The CCRG program partners with NCSU’s William R. Kenan Jr. Institute for Engineering, Technology and Science and North Carolina’s Water Resources Research Institute. CCRG funding opportunities can address watersheds and water resource issues, as well as key coastal urgencies.
“Drawing on expertise from WRRI enables us to look at a wide range of proposed CCRG projects,” Dr. Fear said. “CCRG can benefit communities from the coast to the mountains of North Carolina.”
New grants will range from $5,000 to $25,000 for projects that take place over one year.
According to KIETS Associate Director Raj Narayan, authentic community engagement and innovative collaboration remain defining elements of the CCRG program.
“The CCRG program empowers both technical and adaptive leadership enabling thoughtful collaborations between community, academic, government, industry and non-profit partners,” Mr. Narayan said. “The projects supported through the CCRG have been very diverse and creative — and they address important issues and relevant opportunities for communities across the state to work together in order to develop and implement ideas and solutions that enhance the environmental and economic vitality of North Carolina.”
