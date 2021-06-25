MOREHEAD CITY — The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation awarded Carteret County Partnership for Children a $22,000 Community Progress Grant in May.
The money will be used to add a behavioral therapist to the partnership’s Better Beginnings Program and provide services to the 114 individuals who are on the waitlist.
The Better Beginnings Program provides in-home therapy to families in crisis for various reasons, such as substance abuse, according to Constance Sowers with Carteret County Partnership for Children.
Prior to the grant award, the nonprofit organization, which provides a variety of services to families with young children, had two therapists serving 1,000 individuals.
The grant is part of a $1.3 million fund that provided money to 32 organizations in North Carolina.
Z. Smith Reynold’s Community Progress Fund, which is a part of ZSR’s Community-Based Strategy, is designed to provide an infusion of short-term funding to help move an issue, an idea or an organization forward.
“ZSR’s Community Progress Fund is intended to support local projects by making time-limited investments in communities at key moments in time,” Darryl Childers, Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation program officer, said. “We are grateful to be in partnership with these 32 organizations that are employing various strategies to create meaningful change in their communities.”
