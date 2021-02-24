Beaufort board grants variance to allow addition to historic home on Ann Street

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Board of Adjustment voted unanimously Monday night to grant a variance for an addition to a house at 124 Ann St. in the historic district.
Property owner Jerry Hardesty Jr. requested the variance for a reduction of the side setback from the property line from 6 feet to 4.21 feet to as much as 4.7 feet at one portion. The total area involved is about 40 square feet.
No one spoke against the request during the adjustment board’s quasi-judicial hearing.
Beaufort Planning and Inspections Director Kyle Garner, who advises the adjustment board, said staff had “no issues with the request.”
Mr. Hardesty, who said he bought the circa-1782 single-family dwelling known as the Sabiston House in 2020, said he wanted to “square off” the structure.
In the historic district survey, updated by Ruth Little in 1997, the structure at 124 Ann St. is described as a “heavily altered one-story, three bayside-gable coastal cottage with plain siding.” It has a porch with boxed Doric posts and plain railing, plus an attached carport.
It’s in an R-8 (residential, minimum lot size 8,000 square feet) district and is nonconforming because, according to a survey in December, the front width of the house and overall square footage of the lot do not conform with the requirements of the R-8 district. The lot size is listed at 7,404.9 square feet.
Mr. Hardesty told the board he is aware he has to go before the Beaufort Historic Commission for approval before he can proceed with construction of the addition.
BOA member Pete Evans said it was a “reasonable and prudent” request and made the successful motion to approve it.
Mr. Garner said no one notified of the proposed variance responded with a request to speak during the Zoom meeting.
