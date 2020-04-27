CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners will hold their regular monthly meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The only individuals in the town hall will be Town Administrator David Rief and Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun.
Mayor Scott Hatsell and commissioners John Nash, Frankie Winberry, Pam Castellano and Gary Bray will participate remotely. The public can join the meeting by phone or computer.
There are few agenda items other than reports by town commissioners and staff.
One is a public hearing on a proposal to “decriminalize” the town’s ordinances. That means violations of ordinances would be punishable only by civil citations, not criminal charges.
There will also be a period during the meeting reserved for public comment on other issues.
To join the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/89257821391?pwd=dXlueW91UFAwUTNITmJFQ1B3aUd4QT09 or enter it in your Internet browser. When prompted, enter password 527239.
Those who have not used Zoom before should download it from Zoom.us and try it before the meeting. There is no charge for the download or to join the meeting. Anyone who has trouble downloading the software can call town hall at 252-393-7898 before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
To join the meeting by phone – audio only – call 929-205-6099 and, when prompted, enter the ID 892 5782 1391 and password 527239.
To make other arrangements to participate in the meeting, call town hall before 2 p.m. Tuesday or email Mr. Rief at drief@cedarpointnc.org.
