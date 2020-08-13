Cape Carteret approves contracts for kayak launch at park

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night voted unanimously to award contracts for construction of the long-planned kayak launch facility on Pettiford Creek at 920 Highway 58, near the intersection with Taylor Notion Road.
The action came during the panel’s monthly session, conducted via GoToMeeting.
The contract for constructing the walkway to the two kayak launches and the launches themselves went to Harber Contracting Inc. of Peletier, the low bidder at $50,150.
One of the launches will be in shallow water, one in deeper water. The creek is a tributary of the White Oak River and runs through a portion of Croatan National Forest.
“There isn’t anything like this in this area,” Commissioner Mike King said after the vote. “It’s a great project. It allows (paddlers) to get into the Croatan.”
Mr. King said he’s boated in the area and called it a beautiful “primitive environment.”
People, he said, will not only enjoy launching there, but also watching the wildlife.
The town purchased the land, about 1.5 acres, in May 2019 for $124,000, covered by a $105,000 grant from the N.C. Division of Coastal Management and the town’s $18,100 match for that grant. Cape Carteret also obtained a state grant for construction of the facility. This one, also from the coastal management division, was for $83,000, and the town had to provide a $22,000 match.
Town Manager Zach Steffey said the town’s actual cost for the $111,033 construction project is $27,759.
The contract to build a right-turn lane into the park from Highway 58 and to construct the 20-space parking lot went to Able Paving of Jacksonville for its low bid of $45,000.
The N.C. Department of Transportation has approved the plan and agreed that once the site is ready for use, it will be OK to prohibit left turns out of the park onto Highway 58. NCDOT will extend the merge lane from Taylor Notion onto north-bound Highway 58, Mr. Steffey said in a previous meeting.
The goal during construction is minimal impact on the environment. The park is to be gated and open from dawn to dusk.
Commissioner Steve Martin, long an advocate for the project, agreed with Mr. Martin’s assessment.
“It’s a beautiful place,” he said. “It will be a huge boost for our town.”
He added he believes the park, when open, will bring at least one business to the town to cater the needs of kayakers and other paddlers.
Mr. Martin also praised Mr. Steffey for shepherding the land purchase and obtaining the grants so the project can be completed at minimal expense to taxpayers.
“Zach deserves a lot of credit,” he said. “It was not an easy task.”
