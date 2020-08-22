Authorities report no injuries after incident on Penny Lane Friday

MOREHEAD CITY — Law enforcement officials responded around 2 p.m. Friday to an incident involving a gun on Penny Lane in Morehead City.
Morehead City officials told the News-Times a person was threatening harm to themselves, and law enforcement were present to negotiate.
There was no active threat to the surrounding area, and the scene was cleared around 4 p.m. with no reported injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.