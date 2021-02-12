MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Black History Committee will hold the 24th annual Black History Celebration virtually at 7 p.m. Monday. The event will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook and on the college’s website.
Although the coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to most in-person events, the committee felt it important and meaningful to continue the annual celebration of black history. This year’s theme is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.”
The program will feature keynote speaker Rosa Langston.
Ms. Langston is a retired educator with 37 years of service to the Carteret County public school system. In 2019, she was appointed by the governor to the CCC Board of Trustees.
The evening’s event will also celebrate the academic accomplishments of African American students in grades 8 and 12, as well as CCC students that have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Each student will receive a certificate of honor celebrating their achievement.
“This past year has been challenging for everyone, but especially for the students,” Vonda Godette, CCC medical assisting chairperson and Black History committee president, said. “These students have worked tirelessly in their studies, overcoming much adversity. This event is just a small way to show how proud we are of their academic success while celebrating black history.”
