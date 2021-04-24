Carteret County reaffirms support for renaming North River bridge after late commissioner

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners has once again put its support behind an application to the N.C. Department of Transportation requesting the state agency rename the North River bridge after late Commissioner Jonathan Robinson.
Mr. Robinson died in May 2020 after serving on the County Board of Commissioners for more than 22 years. He represented Down East, North River and Merrimon. Commissioners invited two of his longtime friends, Bradley Styron and Jerry Gaskill, to speak during the board’s regular meeting Monday evening at the administration complex in Beaufort.
“Jonathan was a true Down Easter, you all know that,” Mr. Gaskill, of Cedar Island, said. “…He was an advocate of our fishing, he was an advocate for the people Down East.
“He loved people, he was humorous, he was funny, but he was very humble, and I can’t think of a better person, a more fitting person to name the North River bridge after than Jonathan Robinson,” Mr. Gaskill concluded.
The county initiated the process of renaming the span the Commissioner Jonathan Robinson Bridge last July when the board approved an application to NCDOT. Part of the application required letters of support from at least three civic, service or business organizations, which the county has gathered over the past year and compiled Monday for commissioners’ consideration.
The county received letters from the Carteret County Economic Development Foundation, the Atlantic Civic and Beautification Committee, the County Transportation Committee and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center. Mr. Robinson’s family also provided support for the renaming.
Mr. Styron, a commercial fisherman from Cedar Island, said Monday he felt the name would be fitting a tribute to the late commissioner because the North River bridge serves as the physical link between Down East and the rest of Carteret County. The bridge opened in 2019, replacing an older structure that was built in the late 1950s, and spans about 1,000 feet over North River.
“It’s the thoroughfare that carries you to the district that he represented and I think it’d be the ideal thing for him to have,” Mr. Styron said. “I know I personally, his family and all of his friends would really appreciate it.”
Commissioner Chris Chadwick, Mr. Robinson’s successor on the board, made the motion to adopt a resolution in support of renaming the bridge and to submit the additional required materials to NCDOT. Commissioner Robin Comer seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.
The N.C. Board of Transportation has the ultimate authority to either approve or reject the name change. If it’s approved, there will be a naming ceremony and NCDOT will install new signs.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
