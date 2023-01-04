CAPE LOOKOUT NATIONAL SEASHORE — People who plan to bring their vehicles to the Cape Lookout National Seashore this season need to remember to purchase an off-road vehicle permit this year, seashore officials said this week.
Those permits can be purchased online through Recreation.gov.
The permit is valid for the calendar year and is required for driving on North Core Banks and South Core Banks. The 2023 season runs from mid-March through December 31. Permits purchased on or before March 15, 2023 will cost $25 and the decal will be delivered in the mail.
Beginning on March 16, 2023, the permits will cost $50 and purchasers must show their printed permit to a park ranger upon arrival to North or South Core Banks to receive the ORV decal.
Each vehicle must have its own permit and decal. The printed permit must be stored in the vehicle while it is on the islands. The ORV decal must be displayed on the driver's side top corner of the vehicle windshield or on the driver's side front fender of an ATV/UTV.
The National Park Service recognizes that motorized equipment operated in a national park could adversely affect the park's natural soundscape and the flow of natural chemical information and odors that are important to many living organisms.
Managing off-road driving at Cape Lookout National Seashore through the use of permits helps protect important wildlife habitat and recreational interests. The cost of the ORV permits directly supports these management efforts.
