PINE KNOLL SHORES — After months of planning and identifying available funds, Pine Knoll Shores will soon begin several major projects, including replacement of the roof on the town hall on Municipal Circle.
Town Manager Brian Kramer, who is retiring at the end of the year, worked with Finance Director and Assistant Manager Julie Anderson to line up money from a variety of sources, including federal and state grants, in order to get as much of the work completed before his retirement.
The roof project is a big one. Kramer said the contractor will replace the entire 13,500 square foot asphalt-shingled roof with a high-quality metal roof.
“Work is scheduled to start on or about March 27 and be wrapped up prior to the (town’s) 50th (birthday) celebration on April 22,” he said. “This project will cost approximately $250,000 and is being funded with a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency."
Hurricane Florence damaged the already old roof in September 2018, and town workers have battled leaks ever since.
Kramer said the front entrance to the town will remain safe to use during the work.
Another improvement at the town hall will be replacement of the steps that lead to the front door.
Kramer said Public Services Director Sonny Cunningham and his crew will replace the aged front steps, using treated wood for the sub-structure, and will install Trex decking and steps.
This project will cost $12,000 in material and be paid for with town reserve funds. Once the work starts, town hall visitors will need to use the side steps and enter the front hallway to access the building.
Other projects include:
O Salter Path Road (Highway 58) waterline replacement.
"This project will replace the watermain on the southern (ocean) side of the highway from Willow Road east to the Atlantic Beach border,” Kramer said. “Unfortunately, I am going to delay this until after Labor Day. We had difficulties getting the plans, specs and bid documents put together, and now it is too late to try to get this done prior to the summer season.
“We have not yet awarded a contract, so we don’t have a specific amount for the cost. I expect it to be approximately $500,000 and will be funded from the reserves of our Water Enterprise Fund.”
The town will write letters to oceanfront property owners to inform them of the start date.
O Emergency storm drain lines.
This will involve installation of emergency storm drain lines on Arborvitae Court and Cedar Road. Kramer said a survey has been completed and draft easements have been provided to the impacted property owners.
“We hope to have this done this spring or early summer, with the goal to have these lines in place prior to the most severe part of the storm season,” Kramer said.
The cost is $100,000, funded with a grant from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
O Equipment building for the Public Services Department.
“Soon we will solicit bids to construct an ‘equipment barn’ for Sonny Cunningham’s stormwater pumps, backhoe, generators and other pieces of equipment required for storm events,” “Kramer said.
O Moving the septic field and dog park from its present location at town hall to a position closer to Bogue Sound.
This project will cost approximately $300,000 and is funded by a grant from FEMA.
O New sloped roof for the Public Safety Building.
“We are planning on replacing the flat soft membrane roof with a slanted solid structure,” Kramer said.
Construction drawings are nearly complete, he said, and “I expect us to put this out to bid this spring, with the project taking place this fall or early winter."
This project will cost approximately $650,000 and is funded with a grant from FEMA.
O Resilient Coastal Community Project.
“This project provides for the design (not construction) for the resurfacing and crowning of the five eastern roads in town and installing infiltration swales in the public right away,” Kramer said. “The intent is to keep water from draining into the low elevation areas on these streets.”
The town has a $45,000 grant from the N.C. Division of Coastal Management for this design-only project and has been advised that grants for construction funding might be available soon.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
