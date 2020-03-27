EMERALD ISLE — Mayor Eddie Barber early Friday night expanded the town’s state of emergency, effective at 11:59 p.m., to place a mandatory restriction on short-term rentals.
The restriction prohibits the renting of a hotel room, motel room, rental housing unit, condominium, RV campsite, primitive campsite or similar accommodation through Wednesday, April 29.
Emerald Isle officials also asked residents and businesses to voluntarily follow the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper in response the novel coronavirus outbreak, the mayor said in a press release at about 7:30 p.m.
“For everyone's protections, Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 121,” he added. “The order requires citizens across North Carolina to stay at home through April 29. Visitors should be aware that travel to Emerald Isle is not permitted during this time. For a community anchored in hospitality, this is a very difficult message to send and share."
The mayor did not specify how the order would be enforced.
Public beach parking areas, playgrounds and restroom facilities in Emerald Isle remain closed, along with town hall.
Residents, guests and contractors are asked to use online or telephone service options to secure permits, make tax payments or submit service requests.
Normal hours of operation will continue at the administration building and the police department. Non-essential walk-in traffic is restricted at these buildings until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.