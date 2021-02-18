Nourishment should resume in Atlantic Beach by the weekend

ATLANTIC BEACH — Although the dredge boat J.S. Chatry has been holed up in port in Morehead City since Sunday because of rough weather and mechanical issues, there was good progress prior to the delay in the port dredging and Atlantic Beach nourishment project.
Greg Rudolph, manager of the Carteret County Shore Protection Office, which oversees dredging and beach efforts, said in an email Wednesday the vessel is expected to be back in service by the end of this week.
Before dredging of sand from the N.C. Port of Morehead City stopped early this week, Mr. Rudolph said beach nourishment had reached a point in Atlantic Beach near Dunes Avenue and one channel had been completely dredged at the port.
“It (beach nourishment) will continue progressing westward towards and ultimately past the Oceanana Pier all the way to the Circle,” Mr. Rudolph said of the development district considered the main hub of town. “We are estimating that 675,000 to 700,000 cubic yards have been dredged and placed along 7,886 linear feet of beach.”
The target is 1,143,000 cubic yards of sand along 13,861 linear feet. The contractor is Weeks Marine of New Jersey. The $18 million, federally funded port dredging and beach nourishment project started with dredging Dec. 29, then transitioned to concurrent beach nourishment, first in Fort Macon State Park, Jan. 6,
Weeks Marine has been creating sand ramps over the pipe on the beach every several hundred feet to make it easier for walkers and others to use the beach while the project is underway.
The dredged sand is pumped through a submerged pipeline that lands west of the terminal groin at Fort Macon, where the land-based pipe begins, Mr. Rudolph said, and the contractor moves the pipe westward when needed.
Under a longstanding agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which funds dredging to keep the port accessible to large vessels, Atlantic Beach gets the sand for free because it’s the closest place to deposit the dredged material.
Meanwhile, Mr. Rudolph said the Liberty Island, a dredge boat owned by Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. of Illinois, is due to arrive in the area this weekend and will start work Sunday on a beach nourishment project – more than 2 million cubic yards of sand – in much of Emerald Isle. Sand will be dredged from a borrow site in the ocean off Atlantic Beach, hauled to Emerald Isle and then pumped from the dredge through the submerged pipeline that lands near Point Emerald Villas.
Both projects must end by Friday, April 30.
