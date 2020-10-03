Duke donates funds to CCC for walking trail

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College Foundation is the recipient of Duke Energy Foundation’s 2020 Nature Grant. The Nature Grant funds environmental projects creating access to nature and protecting species, habitats and water quality in North Carolina.
The foundation received $20,000 to help fund a nature trail on CCC’s campus. The educational nature trail will provide direct access to a non-motorized boat launch, two observation decks and a safe location for residents and visitors to exercise and learn more about the coastal environment.
The recreational trail will be located along the living shoreline CCC began installing in September and will be tied into Morehead City’s sidewalk system.
“We are delighted to be selected by the Duke Energy Foundation to receive this very competitive grant,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said. “This donation will help us build our educational nature trail, which will be available for the residents of Carteret County to use. The College hopes to use the living shoreline and the trail as part of its programming.”
"We’re pleased to support projects that protect and expand access to North Carolina’s natural treasures, especially as more people are engaged in outdoor activities," Duke Energy’s North Carolina President Stephen De May said. "Our company is committed to the environment of our great state."
The foundation is still engaged in its capital campaign, which includes fundraising for the educational nature trail. Those wanting to donate can call 252-222-6262.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.