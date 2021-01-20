Active COVID-19 cases decrease in Carteret County Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials confirmed 33 additional cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County Wednesday, with the number of active cases falling sharply from what was reported the previous day.
Officials reported 253 active cases Wednesday, down from 361 active cases reported Tuesday. The county has confirmed 3,570 total COVID-19 cases since last March, with 3,282 recoveries, to date. After three additional COVID-related deaths reported over the weekend, the county’s death toll stands at 35.
In addition, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City dropped by one to 15 hospitalizations Friday.
