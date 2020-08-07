Carteret County reports 3 more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase

CARTERET COUNTY — The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care reached a new high Friday as county officials reported three more confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
According to the county’s Friday afternoon COVID-19 update, eight people are currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, up from five hospitalizations reported Thursday. The number of hospitalizations has steadily risen this week after standing at zero for several days last week.
Meanwhile, the three additional cases reported Friday bring the overall total to 353 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County since March. Of those, 77 cases are considered active, 270 people have recovered and six county residents have died.
The county provides updates by about 4 p.m. weekdays at its website, carteretcountync.gov, and on the Carteret County Health Department and Carteret County Government Facebook pages. The website also contains a county map showing confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code.
To date, health providers have conducted 5,396 COVID-19 tests, resulting in 4,684 negative tests, three inconclusive and 356 pending tests.
