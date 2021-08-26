Aquarium offers 2021-22 field trip scholarships

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Teachers at Title I public schools across the state are encouraged to apply for the latest round of Aquarium Scholars mini grants, which facilitate field trips to the three North Carolina Aquariums and Jennette’s Pier or send educators to their locations
The four facilities span the state’s coastline, including the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.
The call for scholars marks the fifth cycle of money made available by the North Carolina Aquarium Society.
“For nearly five years the Aquarium Scholars program has provided one of our state’s most innovative educational experiences for students from under–resourced communities,” Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said. “It’s wonderful to watch the children’s faces light up with wonder as they experience and learn about things they’ve never seen before and it gets them excited about science and nature.”
At Pine Knoll Shores, social media guru Shannon Kemp reports their Aquarium Scholars programming often entails an educator traveling to the school for a live animal presentation.
“One of those programs is called Journey through North Carolina, which includes encounters with live animals that can be found across the state,” she said. “We also offer in-house educator led programs, behind-the-scenes tours, interactions with live animals like our sea turtle ambassadors, and special activity programs like squid dissection, water labs, beachcombing biology and more!”
Applications for the 2021-22 Aquarium Scholars may be submitted through Wednesday, Sept. 8. For more information or to contribute, visit ncaquariums.com/aquarium-scholars.
