‘Gateway to Down East:’ county dedicates North River bridge in memory of late Commissioner Jonathan Robinson

HARKERS ISLAND — As of Monday, the bridge carrying Highway 70 over North River – a span that provides a vital connection linking Beaufort and beyond to the vibrant, varied communities of Down East – bears a new name: the Commissioner Jonathan Robinson Bridge.
During a ceremony at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Harkers Island Monday morning, county commissioners and other elected officials, along with representatives from the N.C. Department of Transportation, Mr. Robinson’s family and members of the community came together to remember the late commissioner and dedicate the bridge in his honor. Following the ceremony, NCDOT unveiled new signs that sit at the foot of either end of the two-lane, roughly 1,000-foot-long bridge.
“The North River bridge has been known as the gateway to eastern Carteret County, and it’s only appropriate that it be named after Commissioner Jonathan Robinson,” County Board of Commissioners Chairperson Ed Wheatly said during the ceremony at the museum.
Mr. Robinson served on the Carteret County Board of Commissioners for more than 22 years – beginning in November 1998 up until his death in May 2020 at the age of 68 – as the District 6 representative serving Down East, North and South River and Merrimon. A lifelong Carteret County resident and a commercial fisherman, he also served a term in the N.C. House of Representatives from 1995-96 and was former president of the Carteret County Fishermen’s Association, among his professional accomplishments.
Some of the ways his fellow commissioners described Mr. Robinson were “tenacious,” “proud,” and a “protector of commercial fishermen.”
“He was a character on the board, but he was a great friend to everybody who was up there,” Commissioner Robin Comer reflected Monday. “He knew how to play his vote close to chest...he was probably as sharp a politician as I’ve ever met or run up against. He may not want you to know that, but he was.”
Mr. Robinson’s successor on the governing board, Chris Chadwick, shared his memories of the late commissioner, as well. In addition to his storied political career, Mr. Robinson was actively involved with Scout Troop 252 and was a beloved drivers’ education teacher at East Carteret High School. Above all else, he was deeply devoted to his family, Mr. Chadwick said.
“He was proud to be a county commissioner, it’s a tough act to follow,” Mr. Chadwick said Monday, growing emotional as he turned to address members of Mr. Robinson’s family in attendance. “...Probably what Jonathan was most proud of, there’s no doubt it’s what he’s most proud of, is his family.”
Following the remarks, Mr. Robinson’s surviving family members, including daughter, Staci Robinson Rhinehardt and husband Michael; son, Matthew Robinson and partner Farrah; and grandson Owen Robinson Rhinehardt and new granddaughter Mara helped unveil a sign bearing his name.
Also in attendance for Monday’s ceremonies were commissioners Mark Mansfield, Bob Cavanaugh and Jimmy Farrington, state Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Carteret, NCDOT officials and numerous other elected and appointed representatives from the area. Commissioner Chuck Shinn was absent due to a conflict.
The county submitted an application to NCDOT to rename the new North River bridge after Mr. Robinson following his death last year. The state Board of Transportation approved the renaming with a resolution that was adopted Aug. 5.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
