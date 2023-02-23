BEAUFORT - Carteret County detectives arrested Michael Bryan Ward, 54, of George Jones Road in Newport Feb. 23 after citizens identified him from a surveillance image released by the Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 22.
The image captured Ward after he snatched an employee’s personal cell phone and fled the Bogue Dollar General located at 5530 Hwy 24, Newport. Viewers were quick to identify Ward who has a history of criminal activity.
Ward was charged with one felony count of larceny and released on a $30,000.00 bond. Ward is scheduled to have a first court appearance Feb. 24.
