Carteret County board places $42M school bond question on ballot

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners Monday passed a resolution setting a $42 million school bond referendum on the ballot for the November general election.
The board voted 6-0, with Commissioner Jimmy Farrington absent, to adopt the resolution and a bond order during its regular monthly meeting in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort. The board also held a required public hearing on the matter, during which nobody spoke.
The school bond referendum will appear on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3 as follows: “Shall the order authorizing $42,000,000 of bonds plus interest to pay the capital costs of improving, renovating, replacing and equipping school facilities, including without limitation school buildings, safety and security measures, maintenance/transportation facilities, athletic and physical education buildings and facilities, and acquiring land for future school needs and other necessary rights-in-land for the Carteret County school system, and providing that additional taxes may be levied in an amount sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds be approved?”
Voters will answer either “yes” or “no” to the question, and the referendum passes if at least 50% of residents vote in favor of it.
School system officials appeared before the board of commissioners in May to provide an overview of proposed projects to be funded through the school bond. Projects include classroom expansions at several schools, covered walkways, HVAC system renovations and security upgrades, among other improvements.
Commissioners seem particularly interested in the proposal to construct four free-standing gymnasiums throughout the county, one at each high school and one at White Oak Elementary School. The new gyms will be shelter-ready in case of a hurricane, greatly expanding the county’s shelter capacity.
Commissioners also discussed the quarter-cent sales tax referendum question that will appear alongside the school bond question on the election ballot. The board already held a public hearing and passed a resolution setting the sales tax referendum, which it has attempted, unsuccessfully so far, to push through several times in the past few years.
If it passes, the board said it intends to split the additional sales tax revenue between debt service on the school bond and paying for waterway management efforts, like dredging.
“This quarter-cent sales tax, the way taxes were going and hopefully that rebounds … we’d raise about $3.7 million, and that’d go a long way to justifying the debt service on that (school) bond,” Commissioner Robin Comer said.
Mr. Comer noted around 50% of all sales tax revenue is generated by out-of-county residents and visitors, so the additional tax burden wouldn’t fall only on county residents. Also, the additional tax won’t apply to medications or food items.
State Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, who attended Monday’s board meeting, said current statutes prevent the board of commissioners from using language in the sales tax referendum question that specifically obligates the revenue for a certain purpose, like schools and waterway management. The board said it therefore needs strong messaging about the purpose of the tax in order to garner public support.
“If you asked everybody in the room or everyone on the street if they’d vote on a sales tax increase, we’d all say ‘no,’” Commissioner Mark Mansfield said, “but if we understand what we’re investing in and what we can reap from the (tax) I think more people will agree.”
Sen. Sanderson said he and some other lawmakers have been trying for several years to change the way referendums can be worded on the ballot. He said the biggest challenge is a sitting board of commissioners cannot obligate the way a future board spends funds.
“We’re picking up a little more support as more and more counties run into the same problem,” he said. “…I think it has to do with the permanency part, this board of commissioners, as long as you decide that’s what you want to advertise it as, that’s fine, but another sitting board of county commissioners can change what that’s used for.”
The board indicated it will explore its advertising options, whether directly or through a third party, to generate support for the referendum. County Manager Tommy Burns said the county school system will partner with the Carteret County Public School Foundation to campaign for the school bond referendum question.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
