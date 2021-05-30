Most Popular
Articles
- Traffic collision between motorcycle, car in Morehead City results in serious injuries Friday
- County commissioners rezone 156 acres near Peletier for recreational camper park
- Cape Carteret boat ramp permits go on sale next month with higher fees for non-residents
- Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Friday traffic collision in Morehead City
- Deborah Gillikin, 56; service Thursday
- No injuries reported in house fire on Howard Boulevard Sunday
- Indian Beach board hires attorney to review proposed Salter Path Road townhouse project
- Bidding over Carteret County water system ends with final $9.5M offer from Carolina Water Systems
- Carteret County reports 54th COVID-related death Monday
- Gary McKeel, 21; service Friday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- EDITORIAL: Critical Race Theory creates a distracting educational fad (57)
- Kirkman pitches Radio Island development opportunity to Morehead City Council (24)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: And Joe Biden promised us transparency (18)
- Division of Marine Fisheries issues first new shellfish restoration permit to Carteret County grower (16)
- Community college to hold 2nd hiring event for Parker Offshore (14)
- County commissioners rezone 156 acres near Peletier for recreational camper park (13)
- EDITORIAL: Government incentives degrade state’s recovery (11)
- Fearing widespread shortage, consumers rush to the pump as area gas stations try and keep up (11)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Be careful with your judgement (11)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This day belongs to all Americans (9)
- US Rep. Murphy tours Carteret Community College programs, living shoreline (9)
- EDITORIAL : City’s land use decision will have broad impact (9)
- Commission sends shrimp plan amendment to public comment, talks trawling prohibition for Pamlico Sound (8)
- Could tiny houses be coming to Beaufort? Owner of Carteret County Home property eyes it as option (8)
- Study focuses on beach nourishment’s impact on organisms; long-term implications still unknown (8)
- School board to consider spending plan for $6.1M in COVID-19 relief funds (8)
- EDITORIAL: City board’s decision ignored planning needs (7)
- Bidding over Carteret County water system ends with final $9.5M offer from Carolina Water Systems (7)
- Emerald Isle commission approves plan for more golf cart spaces at Lee Avenue access (7)
- Morehead City Council votes 3-2 to approve Highway 24 rezoning request, annexation (6)
- Carteret adds 5 new COVID-19 cases Friday as Cooper eases mask mandate, gathering restrictions (6)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Zoning should protect the integrity, rights and well- being for property owners (5)
- EDITORIAL: Hurricane preparedness needs better recovery planning also (5)
- Carteret County reports 53rd COVID-19 death (5)
- Suspect involved in standoff Friday dies at Carteret Health Care (5)
- Carteret County school board honors state soccer champions, band students (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Inadequate analysis of the public interest (5)
- Agency proposes restricted fishing days for Atlantic bluefin tuna (5)
- Beach commission explores possibility of adding position to Carteret County Shore Protection Office (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: She calls us freeloaders (4)
- Wildlife commission advises beachgoers to watch out for nesting birds (4)
- Mass found on Cape Lookout last year may be squid eggs, marine scientists say (4)
- EDITORIAL: Senate transparency act enhances public trust (4)
- LETTER THE EDITOR: One question remains (3)
- Proposed Atlantic Beach 2021-22 budget includes 2-cent tax hike to pay for new town hall (3)
- Council agrees to withdraw grant application for restrooms at Mitchell Village Park (3)
- After delaying more than a year, Emerald Isle agrees to lease park property for well site (3)
- Crystal Coast officials anticipate another record-breaking tourism season (3)
- Carteret Health Care, county top 35K vaccine doses administered (3)
- Morehead City Council terminates Webb Library lease, plans to move services to new location (3)
- Teacher assistants, Chromebooks part of $20M COVID-19 relief spending plan OK’d by school board (3)
- Emerald Isle board to get proposed 2021-22 budget, discuss well site lease (3)
- Cedar Point joins opposition to state bills officials believe could limit local control of residential development, trees (3)
- EDITORIAL: Transparency of operations is a Constitutional issue (3)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Separation of commercial and residential development may no longer be a goal in Morehead City (2)
- State championships are a dime a dozen at parochial programs (2)
- Indian Beach board hires attorney to review proposed Salter Path Road townhouse project (2)
- School officials announce summer program to help at-risk students in Carteret County (2)
- Carteret County Public School Foundation announces teaching scholarships (2)
- Carteret Community College board approves funds for walkway addition to tie into campus trail (2)
- National Weather Service plans to simplify advisory headlines (1)
- Two for 2: Webb wins second supercross championship in last three seasons (1)
- Morehead City prepares to award construction bids for neighborhood revitalization project (1)
- Red Cross urges people to begin preparations for hurricane season now (1)
- Marine Fisheries Commission to meet Thursday (1)
- Cedar Point board to hold hearing Tuesday on budget proposal with tax hike, no garbage fee (1)
- Carteret County adds 23 new COVID-19 cases to total Wednesday (1)
- Traffic safety top of mind as Morehead City Council prepares for Highway 24 rezoning hearings (1)
- COVID-19 hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care tick up to 7 Wednesday (1)
- Emerald Isle board forwards $11.9M budget proposal with money for beach patrol, walkway maintenance (1)
- Carteret County reports 54th COVID-related death Monday (1)
- Families reunited as long-term care facilities open for in-person visitation (1)
- Youth starts campaign to keep plastics off Emerald Isle beaches (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.