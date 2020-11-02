Carteret County reports 51 new COVID-19 cases Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials reported Monday 51 more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Carteret County since Friday, bringing the overall total to 1,375 cases since March.
Of the total cases, 185 are considered active, while 1,175 patients have reportedly recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Officials also reported Monday the county’s 15th confirmed COVID-19-related death occurred Saturday.
The County Health Department provides COVID-19 case updates and other information, including a breakdown of cases by zip code, on the website carteretcountync.gov. Updates are also posted to the county government and health department Facebook pages.
According to the Monday update, the most recent COVID-19 death occurred in the Newport zip code, 28570. That zip code also leads the county in number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 481. The Morehead City zip code, 28557, has the next highest number with 277 cases as of Monday.
Three people are reportedly hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for management of COVID-19 symptoms.
To date, health providers have reported conducting 13,245 COVID-19 tests, with 148
