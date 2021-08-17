MOREHEAD CITY — Law enforcement have cleared a wreck that was partially blocking the intersection of Bridges Street and Friendly Road in Morehead City Tuesday morning.
The three-vehicle collision occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday, and westbound traffic was blocked and rerouted for a period while crews worked to clear the scene. The Morehead City Police Department announced in a Facebook post the scene was cleared around 11:50 a.m.
MOREHEAD CITY — Law enforcement has blocked westbound traffic on Bridges Street in Morehead City while they clear a three-vehicle collision.
The wreck occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bridges Street and Friendly Road, and as of 11:27 a.m., Morehead City police had blocked westbound traffic on Bridges Street. Traffic in both directions on Bridges Street was stalled, according to a reporter on scene.
Crews are on scene clearing the accident.
This is a developing report.
Editor's note: This article was updated at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, to reflect that the wreck had been cleared.
