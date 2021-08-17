Wreck at Bridges Street and Friendly Road slows traffic in Morehead City Tuesday afternoon

Law enforcement work to clear the scene of the motor vehicle collision at Bridges Street and Friendly Road just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.  (Elise Clouser photo)

MOREHEAD CITY — Law enforcement have cleared a wreck that was partially blocking the intersection of Bridges Street and Friendly Road in Morehead City Tuesday morning.

The three-vehicle collision occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday, and westbound traffic was blocked and rerouted for a period while crews worked to clear the scene. The Morehead City Police Department announced in a Facebook post the scene was cleared around 11:50 a.m.

(previous report)

MOREHEAD CITY — Law enforcement has blocked westbound traffic on Bridges Street in Morehead City while they clear a three-vehicle collision.

The wreck occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bridges Street and Friendly Road, and as of 11:27 a.m., Morehead City police had blocked westbound traffic on Bridges Street. Traffic in both directions on Bridges Street was stalled, according to a reporter on scene.

Crews are on scene clearing the accident.  

This is a developing report. 

Editor's note: This article was updated at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, to reflect that the wreck had been cleared.

