Cedar Point inches closer to receiving approved grant funds for park

CEDAR POINT — Town Administrator David Rief told commissioners Tuesday night he believes the town is near the end of the process necessary to receive a long-approved $1.01 million grant to help pay for waterfront land purchased in 2019 for a park.
Speaking during the board’s monthly meeting, held via Zoom, Mr. Rief said the required survey of a conservation easement within the park has been completed and is being reviewed in the office of town attorney Neil Whitford. His office will send it on to the N.C. state Clean Water Management Trust Fund, which awarded the grant more than a year ago.
The grant was first held up by the lack of an approved state budget, but CWMTF officials eventually said the money would come to Cedar Point after additional information was gathered. The survey, Mr. Rief said, is the last step.
“Keep your fingers crossed that we will get it by the end of the year,” Mr. Rief said.
He also told the board he believes the town is making good progress toward receiving a $500,000 state grant from the state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund for the same purpose. It was also approved last year.
“We still have to get a couple of documents to the seller (of the land, the N.C. Masons),” Mr. Rief said. “We hope to get a response in the next month on that one.”
The town bought the 56 acres for $2.8 million, mostly funded by a successful bond referendum in 2018. Officials promised to use grant money to lower or eliminate the property tax increase necessary to pay off the bonds.
The park, Boathouse Creek Walking Trails at Cedar Point, is on White Oak River and Boathouse Creek and opened last year.
The board also discussed, but came to no firm conclusion, whether owners of agricultural operations within the town limits could be allowed to shoot and kill deer that destroy crops.
The ban on discharge of firearms, except air-powered guns, within town, adopted by the board last month, does not prohibit discharge of weapons used by residents “in defense of persons or property” or by “a police officer or law enforcement personnel lawfully discharging their duties.” The key is whether discharge of weapons to kill a deer eating crops is “in defense of … property.”
Emerald Isle allows police officers to use bows and arrows in a controlled hunt to thin what the town and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say is sometimes an overpopulation of deer. That town doesn’t allow private residents to kill deer.
The proposal and vote on the weapons discharge ban in Cedar Point were the results of a comment made by a member of the public during a previous board meeting, and no public hearing was required for the ordinance text amendment commissioners adopted in July. Since then, at least one farmer has raised the deer issue, Mr. Rief said.
Also during the meeting Tuesday night, Mr. Rief said the town has received about 30 responses to its advertisement for a person to replace administrative assistant Arlayne Calhoun. Of those, three turned in the employment application and will be interviewed.
If none of those are deemed appropriate for the job, the town will continue seeking applications. Ms. Calhoun’s last day on the job will be Friday, Sept. 4. She will be honored with a luncheon at Whiskey Bravo’s in Cape Carteret.
Mr. Rief also told the board there has been some confusion with the town tax bills Carteret County recently sent out. He said the town has received “quite a few calls” about the issues. Anyone with questions should call town hall at 252-393-7898.
“We’re working on it,” he said of the confusion.
Finally, Carteret County Sheriff’s Deputy Kurt Nakamura, who works full-time for the town under a contract with the county, urged residents to be aware school has started and be cognizant of stopped school buses and students waiting for those buses at various locations.
