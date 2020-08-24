CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night are again scheduled to vote on a 45.8-acre rezoning proposal by Andy Ennett for property along Highway 24, adjacent to Bogue Sound and just east of the Magens Bay subdivision.
The vote has been postponed for the past two months at Mr. Ennett’s request, but is on the agenda again for the Tuesday meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The session will be on Zoom. To join, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/87553846824?pwd=RVdMby9PMW1LUVUrWk1TZ1RXOWo0QT09.
Those interested may also participate by phone by calling 1-929-205-6099 and, when prompted, entering meeting ID 875 5384 6824, followed by the password 793065.
The board held the required public hearing on the proposed rezoning in May, but could not vote at that time because of state laws that require a delay of at least 24 hours before voting on issues discussed in hearings held virtually. The vote was then scheduled to take place during the board’s June and July meetings, but Mr. Ennett requested a delay each time.
There was no outright opposition to the rezoning during the hearing in May.
If approved by commissioners, the zoning would change from mixed-use district (MXD) to R-10 conditional (residential) and would allow lots that are at least 15,000 square feet and at least 60 feet wide, 20 feet narrower than the 80 foot-width normally required in the R-10 zone under the conditional use. Mr. Ennett and an unnamed developer have submitted to the town a plan that shows 82 lots.
Other items on the agenda Tuesday night include discussion of whether to buy or lease a new copier for town hall and monthly reports from commissioners and staff.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.