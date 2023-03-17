CARTERET COUNTY - With picturesque homes and welcoming coastal charm, the housing market in Carteret County has long been a source of pride for residents.
However, as housing costs continue to outpace wage growth, many families are having to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table.
According to online rental marketplace Apartment List, the average cost of monthly rent increased 16% nationwide since last year. Prices are increasing even faster than the national average in North Carolina with a 38.5% increase in rent since 2017.
Apartment List data showed the Raleigh-Cary and Durham-Chapel Hill areas are actually some of the nation's hottest markets, both falling in the top 25% of metro areas in the country with a 20% spike in monthly prices since 2022.
In Carteret County, fair market rent is currently $1,003 per month.
Fair market prices are regularly published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and represent the rental cost of a moderately priced dwelling.
Estimates from the N.C. Housing Coalition show a household needs to make $19.29 per hour or $40,120 per year to afford this price.
According to data from Glassdoor, a free digital platform that anonymously gathers salary information, current pay for local jobs in healthcare, childcare, agriculture, education, hospitality, retail and many other industries all fall below the suggested yearly income needed.
Many are also not seeing an increase in wages to assist with rising housing costs and inflated monthly expenses, which is forcing families to dedicate more income to housing.
As of March 17, the average cost of renting in Carteret County is $2,094 per month, well above state-wide estimates and almost double the fair market price established by the HUD.
This number was averaged from a random sample of more than 50 current online listings for studios, apartments, trailers and houses from websites such as apartments.com, zillow.com and rent.com.
Additionally, half of all renters in the county are reporting difficulty affording their homes, with 28% of those households spending more than 30% of their monthly income to make rent, according to statistics collected by North Carolina Housing Coalition.
Data from the coalition shows 56 families in the county had to foreclose on their home in 2022 while 326 families faced an eviction.
As rental prices continue to skyrocket across Carteret County, many are feeling the strain of the wider national housing crisis.
"I’m both sad and scared," said local resident Patricia Sharp. "I have called, text, emailed, word of mouth, everything... still can’t find a place big enough me and my family to live comfortably between $500 to $625 a month. We're about to be homeless and need help."
Sharp's struggle to find adequately sized and affordable housing is not unique, with slightly more than 14.0% of households in the county having severe housing problems, according to a 2021-2022 Community Health Needs Assessment conducted by the Carteret County Health Department, Carteret Health Care and Health ENC.
In the study, "severe housing problems" are defined as overcrowding, high housing costs and the lack of kitchen or plumbing facilities.
Adequate access to transportation is also a limiting factor for many local families, as only .5% of Carteret County residents commute to work by public transportation.
Eighty-two percent of workers above the age of 16 drive alone to their place of employment, which can further impact quality of life as extra financial strains arise due to unforeseen vehicle issues.
In the overall markets, stubbornly high inflation of the U.S. Dollar within the past three years continues to be another underlying issue with current rates sitting near 40-year highs, according to U.S. Labor Department data published March 14.
The report shows the annual inflation rate for the United States is 6.0% in the past 12 months after rising 6.4% the previous year.
The department also revealed housing prices across the nation surged 8.1% year over year for their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
"The index for shelter was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over 70 percent of the increase, with the indexes for food, recreation and household furnishings and operations also contributing," the Labor Department’s monthly report said.
Components of shelter include rent prices, hotel and motel lodging and housing at schools. These numbers account for about one-third of the entire Consumer Price Index.
As protections during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic have expired, such as eviction moratoriums and federal emergency rental assistance, many households in Carteret County are once again facing instability.
"We just want somewhere to live," Sharp said. "A home where we can start building a life for our children."
Fair Market Rate in Carteret County as determined by the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development.
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Studio $659 $681 $664 $624 $638 $692 $757
1 Bedroom $663 $685 $668 $628 $642 $696 $762
2 Bedrooms $819 $857 $869 $827 $846 $916 $1,003
3 Bedrooms $1,110 $1,147 $1,156 $1,101 $1,153 $1,264 $1,365
4 Bedrooms $1,443 $1,509 $1,526 $1,452 $1,465 $1,568 $1,708
Avg. total $939 $976 $977 $926 $949 $1,027 $1,119
Historic Median Rent Estimate data in North Carolina per year
2017 - $896
2018 - $906
2019 - $946
2020 - $973
2021 - $988
2022 - $1,184
2023 - $1,241
38.5% increase in rent in North Carolina since 2017, according to data from Apartment List. Online rental listings from apartments.com, zillow.com and rent.com show even higher estimates.
