CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners will hold a special meeting Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Dolphin Street and could vote to approve the 2023-34 fiscal year budget.
Prior to any vote, the board will hold a public hearing on the budget.
Those who want to watch and listen online may do so by going to: https://meet.goto.com/331708837 and using ID 331-708-837.
Town Manager Frank Rush presented his recommended budget to commissioners on May 8. The budget’s general, or operating, fund totals $2.1 million and calls for a slight decrease in the property tax rate from 21.25 to 21 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Rush told the board on May 8 the proposed budget represents a slight overall increase in annual recurring expenditures compared to the 2022-23 budget and incorporates multi-year capital project funds for stormwater improvements and completion of the Cape Carteret Trail. These two funds include total multi-year appropriations of $1,285,973.
The budget would continue the town’s employment of 15 full-time employees.
The two largest sources of revenue for 2023-24 are anticipated, as always, to be the property tax at $976,913 and the sales tax at $506,5042.
The largest proposed departmental expenditures are police, $737,854; administration, $533,434; and public works, $232,641.
