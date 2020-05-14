NEWPORT — Ordinance amendments and rezoning requests are on the agenda for Thursday’s town council meeting.
The town council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public, and those who wish to participate may do so by contacting Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk by email at tfulk@townofnewport.com.
According to the meeting’s agenda, the council will hold four public hearings:
- A public hearing on a proposed amendment to permitted uses in the R-20 (residential agricultural) district.
- A public hearing on a promoted amendment to the flood damage prevention ordinance.
- A public hearing on a request for 982 Chatham St. to rezone the lot from R-20A (single-family residential with a 20,000 square-foot minimum lot size) to R-20.
- A public hearing on a rezoning request for 193 Tom Mann Road and 909 Chatham St. to rezone both lots from R-15 (single-family residential with a 15,000 square-foot minimum lot size) to R-20.
The proposed amendment to permitted uses in R-20, if adopted, would add a definition for intensive livestock operations and remove them from the allowed uses in R-20. This change is being proposed to address the town planning board’s concerns with rezoning certain lots where livestock operations could prove problematic to neighboring lots.
The request to rezone 982 Chatham St. is an example of just such an instance. The planning board hesitated at its meeting Feb. 17 to recommend rezoning because the lot, at 12.72 acres, would be big enough to accommodate livestock, though owners Carl and Rein Gull of C&E Rentals said their intent is to plant a tree stand on the lot and use part of the lot to mulch vegetative debris.
Meanwhile, property owner Michael Plisko has requested to rezone his lots at 193 Tom Mann Road and 909 Chatham St. However, the planning board at its March 16 meeting didn’t recommend approval due to concerns rezoning would allow mobile homes on the lots.
As for the proposed flood damage prevention ordinance amendment, if the council adopts it, the changes to the ordinance will take effect in June, when the Federal Emergency Management Agency issues new flood rate insurance maps.
Among the changes in the proposed amendment are raising the dollar figure from $3,000 to $5,000 for the value of accessory structures exempt from elevation/floodproofing certification requirements and requiring an under-construction certificate for new development in the town’s flood plain that shows a given building will be above the base flood elevation once completed.
The following items are also on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting:
- A resolution for partial road closures for Bell Street in response to a request from Veneer Tech to close the portion of the road the company owns.
- A request to accept a bid of $16,242 and award a repair contract to Genesis Construction of Morehead City for repairs to the Boy Scout hut at 157 Howard Blvd.
- A resolution to adopt the Pamlico Sound Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
- A consent agenda which includes reappointing Christopher Germain to the town board of adjustment, scheduling a public hearing for the regular council meeting Thursday, June 11 for a proposed ordinance amendment to CH (commercial highway) district allowed uses and minutes from the April 9 and April 23 council meetings.
