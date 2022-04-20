OCEAN — For the last 40 years, the N.C. Coastal Federation has brought together thousands of volunteers to help protect and restore coastal North Carolina, and it’s not stopping anytime soon.
This year marks the federation’s 40th anniversary, NCCF Executive Director and founder Todd Miller noted in an April 12 email to the News-Times, writing that during the last 40 years, he’s had “the privilege to work with tens of thousands of wonderful people to find ways to protect and restore our spectacular coast.”
“This work is constantly challenging, evolving and inspiring,” Mr. Miller added. “Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people, companies and foundations, we’ve been able to expand our work over the past four decades to help keep our coast the envy of the world.”
Mr. Miller got the motivation to pursue coastal conservation in the late 1960s. He said he grew up in the unincorporated Ocean community, where “Bogue Sound and Bogue Banks were my playground.” His father both worked in the menhaden industry and later as director of the N.C. State Seafood Lab, which Mr. Miller said helped “instill in me a deep appreciation for the linkages between our environment, economy and communities. I witnessed firsthand dramatic changes along our coast, as more and more people came here to invest, live and visit. I was motivated to try to help our coast avoid many of the same pitfalls that plague other, more developed coastline around our country and world.”
Mr. Miller went to UNC Chapel Hill, where he said he had the opportunity to visit various communities around the U.S. working on water quality restoration and protection.
In 1982, Mr. Miller founded the NCCF. He said the basic idea behind the federation is that public participation in environmental management is “essential and an essential part of our democratic form of government.”
He said through its survival and expanding work over the last 40 years, the NCCF has become “a major player in how the coastal environment is protected and restored in North Carolina, and even elsewhere in the nation. We’ve contributed to the development of more effective programs to protect and restore water quality, preserve and enhance wetlands and watersheds, reduce flooding and promote nature-based strategies for land use practices that allow for development while protecting our natural resources.”
Working together with others has been a key part of the federation’s work. According to Mr. Miller, the NCCF has partnered with local governments and other agencies, organizations and businesses to help them maintain the coast.
“We use real-world demonstrations of practices to find workable solutions to coastal management needs,” he said, “and based upon those demonstrations, have been successful in shaping environmental laws, rules and funding.”
The federation has also supported the coastal economy with its water quality and habitat restoration projects. Mr. Miller said its projects “directly invest millions of dollars in our coastal communities through the contractors and businesses we hire. In Carteret County, we’ve acquired thousands of acres of land to restore and protect wetlands to improve downstream water quality, and now are one of the county’s major landowners.”
The popularity of the North Carolina coast as both a vacation destination and a permanent home has become a major challenge for the federation to address. Mr. Miller said while there are ongoing permanent and seasonal population booms on the coast, extreme weather events and rising sea levels are creating issues with shoreline erosion, flooding and wildfires.
“Anticipating these changes as the coast develops is critical if we’re to maintain healthy and productive estuaries and waters that remain clean enough for swimming,” Mr. Miller said. “Federal and state government(s) have recently made historic investments in attempting to make our coast more resilient to these pressures. We take seriously our role in helping to make sure these funds are spent in a cost-effective way and not squandered.”
Among the federation’s experienced staff members is NCCF Coastal Education Coordinator Sara Hallas. Ms. Hallas joined the federation in 2008 and works in its Wanchese office.
Ms. Hallas said in an April 19 email to the News-Times that working for the federation has been “an enjoyable 14 years” for her.
“I joined the federation when they were expanding the northeast office,” she said. “I’d been working a temporary position at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island and was seeking full-time opportunities.”
According to Ms. Hallas, during her time with the federation, it’s accomplished “a tremendous amount.” At the federation’s Wanchese office, staff and volunteers have participated in “numerous restoration projects along the coast on Ocracoke, in Hatteras and in Nags Head at Jockey’s Ridge State Park,” among others.
“We’ve developed long-term partnerships with many of the local schools,” she added, “where we’ve installed rain gardens and have established annual field trips to other restoration sites.”
For Ms. Hallas, seeing the restoration projects take shape and create thriving habitats where areas were eroding “brings me joy and admiration of our hard work.” Among her most memorable times with the NCCF are sharing educational messages with students and teachers.
“I see others inspired from what they’ve learned from the federation,” she said, “and I know this spark continues on beyond my message or program.”
Looking ahead to the near future, Mr. Miller said the federation’s initial goal to help inform and engage people in decisions on the future of the coast is as important now as it was in 1982.
“We also wanted to keep the coast healthy and productive,” Mr. Miller said, “and while degradation has occurred over the past four decades, we feel our work has made a difference in many places to both protect and restore our coastal resources. North Carolina still has one of the most pristine and naturally productive coasts that you can find anywhere in the world, and our work aims to keep it that way.”
Ms. Hallas echoed Mr. Miller’s statements, saying she sees opportunities to continue making a positive effect on the coast through the federation’s partnerships.
“I’m eager to see how much we’ll be able to accomplish with partners coastwide as we continue to implement the N.C. Marine Debris Action,” she said. “As North Carolina saw the larges coordinated (derelict) vessel removal effort last year, I have a feeling this will continue to build momentum.”
