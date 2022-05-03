BEAUFORT — The county public school system is getting a financial boost for construction and renovation projects thanks to a $1.93 million state grant.
According to a press release issued Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, Carteret is among more than two dozen school districts across North Carolina that will share nearly $400 million in new state lottery-funded grant awards for school construction, renovation projects and other capital improvements.
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, in the release, said he’s grateful for the funds, which will go toward projects at five schools that were already slated for additions and renovations thanks to passage of a $42 million school bond referendum in November 2020.
This latest award is in addition to $10 million in state grant money previously received and will help offset construction costs. This is the second year the school system has received grant funding.
“This funding will greatly assist with the escalated cost of construction,” Dr. Jackson said. “As we move forward with these important projects in service to our students, teachers, and community, we do so with great appreciation for all who have made this possible.”
Funds from the grant will be allocated for construction and renovation projects at the following county schools: West Carteret High School, $592,314 for classrooms, band room and gymnasium projects; Croatan High School, $222,932 for classrooms and gymnasium projects; White Oak Elementary School, $439,091 for new gymnasium project; Broad Creek Middle School, classroom addition; East Carteret High School, $47,259 for new gymnasium.
The grants, awarded under the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund, represent the largest annual allocation under the program, created by the General Assembly in 2017 from state lottery revenues. The grants are in addition to the state’s lottery-supported Public School Building Capital Fund, from which all districts receive an allocation each year.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, in the release, said the needs-based grants are a key support for districts where local tax resources fall short of needs for modernizing or replacing aging school facilities.
“Just as all students in North Carolina need an excellent teacher in every classroom,” she said, “students and teachers need high quality schools in good repair that help support learning. These needs-based grants are an important boost for many districts and communities – and most importantly, their students.”
In all, districts in 28 counties are benefiting from this year’s round of needs-based grants, with 42 individual projects that include new schools, improvements such as roof replacements, renovations, and new classroom additions. Thirteen of the 28 districts had previously been awarded needs-based grants, but construction of the funded projects had not been started.
Awards are capped at maximums of $30 million for a new elementary school, $40 million for a middle school and $50 million for a new high school.
The needs-based grant applications were reviewed by the Department of Public Instruction based on priorities provided in the law, including ability to generate revenue, high debt-to-tax revenue ratio, and the extent to which a project will address critical deficiencies in adequately serving the current and future student population.
Over the last five years, the Needs Based Public School Capital Fund has awarded a total of $739 million dollars to local school districts, providing funding for 60 new K-12 construction projects, including 33 new schools, eight new buildings, and the replacement of 44 existing schools.
