Carteret County confirms additional COVID-19 case

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials confirmed another case of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday, bringing the total to 39.
In a release, officials said of the confirmed cases, 33 have recovered, three patients are currently considered active cases and three patients have died.
Earlier this week, the Carteret County Health Department said it would offer free COVID-19 testing, and officials have encouraged all residents, even those without symptoms, to seek testing.
To date, health officials and practitioners in the county have collected samples from 947 individuals for testing, of which 866 have returned negative results and 41 are pending.
The age group in Carteret County with the most confirmed cases are those ages 50-61, at 41% of all confirmed cases.
For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060.
Looks like almost half of carteret county's cases are in the Newport area ?
